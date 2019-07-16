The Jordan trap shooting team traveled to Michigan to compete in the USA Clay Target League's National Championship and did quite well.
Jordan competing in both the team and individual competitions of the National Championships placed high in both categories in Mason, Mich.
The national championship is a tournament for the best in the nation to compete. The Jordan trap team ranked high enough from this past spring season to be invited in this first tier of registration. The invitation allows the team to register a squad of five to compete on the national stage.
Jacob Stay, Hunter Lenzmeier, Cheylub Schmitt, Ben Swanson and John Lenzmeier were selected based on the spring season average.
As a team, Jordan finished 40th place out of 240 team competing in the championships.
The team qualifying competition was held on Friday, July 12 with the top-80 teams advancing to the finals on Sunday.
As a team, Jordan earned a score of 463 out of 500 to finish in 44th place and advance to the finals.
Stay shot a 97 out 100, Hunter Lenzmeier shot a 92, Cheylub Schmitt shot an 89, Ben Swanson shot a 93 and John Lenzmeier shot a 92 for a team score of 463. Stayb, Schmitt and Swanson all had one perfect round of 25/25 in their four rounds of team competition earning themselves a national patch.
The next day was the individual qualifying competition Jordan advanced two shooters the individual finals.
Swanson and Lenzmeier both shot a 96. Lenzmeier had a reverse run tie breaker of 17 for 115th place and Swanson had a reverse run of six for 128th place out of 1,800. The top 400 individuals advanced to the finals on Sunday. Stay shot an 89, Schmitt shot an 85 and Lenzmeier shot an 84 and did not qualifying for finals.
Sunday was both the team and individual finals with the team competition competing first in the morning.
Jordan continued to shoot well and finished the finals with a score of 465 which combined with its qualifying round score gave them a competition score of 928 out of 1,000, which put them in 40th place in the nation.
Roseau won the national championship with a score of 964.
Stay had a 97, Swanson a 96, John Lenzmeier a 94, Hunter Lenzmeier an 89. Stay and Swanson both had a perfect round in the finals.
In the individual finals, Swanson shot a 99 out of 100 only missing his 78th clay target. Combined with his qualifying score of 96 he scored a 195 out of 200 which put him in 37th place in the nation.
Hunter Lenzmeier hit 93 targets on Sunday to finish with a score of 189 which earned him 208th place.
New Prague's Woodrow Glazer won the individual national championship.
"
"It is a great honor to see the kids representing their team, school, community and state in a national competition," head coach Jeff Radick said. "The kids did great. Nobody would think of little Jordan, Minn., town of 6,000 people, having a nationally ranked team in any sport, but we do in high school trapshooting. And these kids are young, with Jacob and Cheylub being a sophomores, Ben being a freshman and John and Hunter being eighth graders this past year, we have nothing but good lying ahead of us on the local, state and national stage the coming years. It is exciting and great to be part of."