Jordan turned on the lights Thursday night in a show of support for its high school seniors.
At 8:20 p.m. April 9, Ames Field had their lights turned on as part of #BeTheLightMN movement.
The lights stayed on for 20 minutes, 20 seconds to honor the 2020 Minnesota High School seniors.
Jordan joined countless other Minnesota schools and communities on Thursday night in the #BeTheLightMN movement.
The "Be The Light" movement started in Texas and moved to other states including Minnesota.
Millea posted to Twitter last week and wondered if any Minnesota schools were doing this and the movement took off until it culminated in lights being turned on at ballparks, and fields all across Minnesota.
Turning on stadium and ballpark lights may be only symbolic in nature, but it's a positive message that's surely needed in an otherwise difficult time for everyone, officials have said.
Jordan High School principal Jeff Vizenor (@JHSPrincipal1) tweeted out "Class of 2020. A little shout out for you tonight as we light up Ames Stadium. We miss you! Remember the challenge to fill the food shelves also! Shooting to raise $2,020 for our local backpack program #BeTheLightMN "
The Jordan schools twitter account (ISD717) tweeted out "For you... the #JHSClassof2020 and our school community... we shine the lights! And with just a little extra volume on the stadium speakers... the sounds of "Humble and Kind" and "Lean on Me!" #LoveMaroonLiveGold #BeTheLightMN"