One of the toughest weeks of the season for any time didn't deter the Jordan volleyball team of battling right to the end.
The Jaguars lost three games in the past week against three of the best teams in the state.
The week started with a loss to Class A No. 2 ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and ended with a loss to Class 3A's New Prague, which has in and out of the rankings all season long. In between, they lost to Class 2A No. 7 ranked Belle Plaine.
Those three losses drops Jordan season record to 6-14 and its Minnesota River Conference record to 1-3.
On Monday, Jordan fell 25-22, 25-16, 25-10 to the Trojans at Jordan High School.
Prior to that loss, Jordan gave the No. 7 ranked Belle Plaine Tigers everything they could handle but the Tigers left Jordan High School with a 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9 five set victory against the Jaguars.
In that loss, Belle Plaine avoided a four-set loss by winning the last three points in set for to force a fifth and deciding set.
In the fifth set, Jordan had a bad stretch were they lost 10 of 12 points to turn a 3-4 deficit into a 14-5 deficit. Jordan fought off four match points but couldn't get any closer and ended up losing the final set 15-9.
Last Tuesday, the tough week started with a 14-25, 20-25, 22-25 loss to the No. 2 ranked Pirates of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Jordan has lost six matches in a row and will try to snap that losing streak on Thursday at Tri-City United, a team that beat earlier this season.
After that they will compete in its third and final tournament of the season when they play in the Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament this weekend.
Other teams in the tournament are Annandale, Canby, Detroit Lakes and Duluth Denfield.