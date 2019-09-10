The early season schedule has not been kind for the Jordan Jaguars volleyball team.
The Jaguars have started the season 1-4 while playing a tough schedule. Of those five games, Jordan has played the No. 3 ranked team in Class A, the No. 7 ranked team in Class 2A, and a Class 3A team that is undefeated.
While Jordan has lost those games, the Jaguars did earn its first win of the season when they defeated Tri-City United last Tuesday at home.
Jordan easily won the first set 25-17 but fell behind in the second set before rallying to win that set 28-26. They finished the match off with a convincing 25-15 win in the third set.
In that win, middle blocker Madi Kes finished with nine kills, and two blocks. Setter Makenna Johnson added five kills to her 19 set assists and three digs.
Ella Mahto led the Jaguars with six kills while Selena Dalton and Anna Stocker both had 10 digs.
Jordan followed that win with a 18-25, 8-25, 17-25 loss to Class A's No. 3 ranked Mayer Lutheran last Thursday at Mayer Lutheran High School.
The Jags fell behind 10-3 in the first set but won eight of the next 10 points to cut the lead to 12-11. Mayer would go on to win the first set 25-18.
They followed that loss up by losing 18-25, 11-25, 29-27, 17-25 to Norwood-Young America on Monday night.
After dropping the first two sets, Jordan jumped out to a 17-11 lead on the Raiders in set three. Norwood battled back on the Jaguars but Jordan finished the set out with a 29-27 win.