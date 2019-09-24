The Jordan volleyball team finished in 12th place at the Class 2A Showcase Volleyball Tournament.
Jordan went 1-4 in the tournament held this past weekend at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse to finish 12th out of 18 teams.
The tournament brings the top teams from Class 2A together to compete against each other, so there are no easy games.
Jordan opened the tournament with pool play on Friday night against the No. 5 ranked team in the state in Concordia Academy. The Jaguars lost 14-25, 17-25.
The team bounced back in its second pool play game to beat Cannon Falls 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 to finish in second place in the pool.
That finish placed the Jaguars in the Silver bracket on Saturday.
Jordan opened bracket play with a loss to Holy Angels 21-25, 24-26 and followed that up with losses to Jackson County Central (20-25, 14-25) and Park Rapids (27-29, 29-31) to finish 12th.
No. 3 ranked Kasson-Mantorville would defeat Concordia 25-18, 25-20 to win the tournament title.
Fellow Minnesota River Conference members Southwest Christian and Belle Plaine battled for third place with the Stars beating the Tigers 25-14, 27-25.
Totino-Grace topped Holy Angels for the Silver Bracket title.
Prior to competing in the tournament, Jordan lost in straight sets to No. 6 ranked Southwest Christian 13-25, 15-25, 14-25 last Thursday at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska.
The Jaguars started the week with an impressive 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 win against Sibley East last Tuesday at Sibley East High School.
Jordan will host rival No. 7 ranked Belle Plaine on Thursday night.