The Jordan volleyball team finished in fourth place in its first tournament of the season.
Jordan went 2-2 at the 16-team Farmington Invitational on Saturday to finish in the fourth place.
The Jaguars won its first two matches of the tournament to reach the semifinals before dropping the last two matches to finish fourth.
They opened the tournament with a dominating 25-11, 25-14 victory against Delano in the first round.
They followed that up with tight win against Elk River in the quarterfinals.
The Jaguars won the first set 25-20 but dropped the second set 17-25 to force a third and final set. Jordan won the third set 15-11 to go 2-0 in the tourney.
In the semifinals, Jordan lost Osseo 18-25, 12-25 to be sent to third place match against Hutchinson.
The Jaguars finished the tournament with a 21-25, 19-25 loss to the Tigers to finish 2-2 in the tournament and in fourth place.
Fellow Minnesota River Conference member Mayer Lutheran would win the championship with a 25-12, 26-24 win against Osseo in the finals.
Marathon win
Jordan went into the Farmington tournament with momentum as they earned a big win against Le Sueur-Henderson last Thursday night at Jordan High School.
The Jags outlasted the Giants 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-27, 15-9.
The win against Le Sueur and the 2-2 record and the tournament brings the Jaguars season record to 4-6 on the season and 1-1 in the Minnesota River Conference.