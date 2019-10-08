The Jordan volleyball team had a good weekend as they finished second in the Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament.
Jordan won its first three games of the tournament to advance to the championship match but lost to Annandale in straight sets.
In the championship match, the Jaguars lost 19-25, 21-25 to finish in second place.
They opened the tournament with a hard fought 25-18, 21-25, 15-6 win against Sauk Rapids-Rice. They followed that up by beating Duluth Denfield 25-4, 25-10 to improve to 2-0 in the tournament.
They reached the finals by beating Canby 25-13, 22-25, 15-10 to improve to 3-0 in the tournament.
Prior to the playing in the tournament, Jordan defeated Tri-City United 23-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 last Thursday at TCU High School in Montgomery.
That win snapped a six-game losing streak the Jaguars were on and improved their Minnesota River Conference record to 2-3 on the season, which puts them in a tie for fourth place along with Norwood-Young America. Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran are tied for first with 5-0 records. Southwest Christian is in third at 4-1.
Jordan wraps up the regular season with two conference games against Sibley East on Thursday and Norwood-Young America next Tuesday. Both those games will be at Jordan High School.
After that Jordan will play in the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs that start on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The Jaguars are in the north subsection and can expect either the No. 4 or 5 seed. They are battling Norwood-Young America and Glencoe-Silver Lake for the No. 4 seed so the last regular season matchup could play a very big role in determining the seeds.
Belle Plaine and Southwest Christian have the inside track on the top two seeds in the subsection.