The start of the 2019 volleyball season was certainly chaotic for Taylor Soine. She was just starting her teaching job with third graders at Jordan Elementary, and she was the first-year head coach of the Jaguars.
This, of course, just months after graduating from Concordia-St. Paul University. The Chanhassen High School graduate was hired in Jordan just days before her college graduation ceremony.
Yet somehow the 2020 volleyball season has proven to be more stressful.
"Just with all of this COVID stuff. I'm always worried about being too close with my girls. Making sure we're spread out. Not being able to give them high-fives. It's all so weird," Soine said. "Last year I just went out and had fun coaching my first year. This year it's so much about controlling the environment, but also letting them have fun, be kids."
Jordan finished with an 11-17 record last season, defeating Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA playoffs before falling to Southwest Christian.
Ten of the 14 varsity players graduated from the final Jaguar team to compete in the Minnesota River Conference. After learning all of the coaches in that league, Soine has a new group to meet in the Wright County Conference.
With six of the seven opponents being played consecutively — two matches versus the same team over two or three days — there's not many surprises.
Ironically, though, Jordan (4-3) has split a pair of week match-ups. After defeating Delano in five games, the next night the host Tigers won in three games.
It happened again versus Orono, each team winning in three on the opposing team's court.
"I think sometimes it's a good thing for our girls. Sometimes you just want to get back out on the court and get another chance. When we played Orono they were coming off a two-week quarantine and I think the girls felt we can easily beat them. I tried to warn them, 'they're going to want to play.' The next night, it's like a light switch went off. This, 'we're actually pretty good at volleyball' came through," Soine said.
Jordan has won three straight matches since, including a sweep of Holy Family Catholic on Oct. 27 and 29.
Soine, who was a national champion for Division II Concordia, wants to instill the same culture that was developed before and during her time in the college program.
"We had this culture where it was fun to play volleyball, and it was fun to play it well all the time," she said. "We need to be competitive for everybody, not just when we choose to."
This year's squad has six seniors including returning varsity members in Joelle Weber and Riley Flynn, as well as Lauren Schmidt.
Soine said Weber has settled into a new position as setter and giving the team excellent all-around play. She shared that Flynn and Weber ran with the leadership roles on the team from the get go.
"I think we're just trying to improve, getting into a faster click. We want to play with more urgency. And I think that's something we talk about as well. In our pre-game ritual, we talk about play tonight like it's your last game. You just never know. Maybe somebody gets sick and we have to shut it down. Maybe another team gets it. I think it really hits home with the seniors especially. I think there was this excitement when we first heard we were going to play, but now they are really appreciating it," the Jaguars coach said.
Soine, who played three seasons on varsity at Chanhassen, winning a national AAU championship with Northern Lights, isn't afraid to elevate younger talent.
She has two underclassmen starring in the main rotation currently in sophomore libero Avy Weber and freshman middle hitter Caroline Kinkeade.
"Avy was on JV last year and this year she is taking on a huge role at such a young age, like I did. I think what makes her so successful is she is taking it stride by stride. Nothing gets to her, Soine said.
"We moved Caroline up to JV last year as an eighth-grader. She's just so athletic and she is very competitive. She makes mistakes, we all do, but she never blames another teammate. She only faults herself and she uses that to get better. That's the competitiveness that we need in this program," the coach added.
Other seniors on the varsity roster are Madalynn Daak, Leah Rook and Haley Kluxdahl.
With just three-plus weeks of the regular season remaining, Soine's main objective is making the season a memorable one for everyone involved.
"We're just trying to be as normal as we can. The girls love scrimmaging, and we're working on different drills to improve our skills. The big thing is having fun. That's what volleyball is about. Making experiences with your team," she said.