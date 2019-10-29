The Jordan volleyball team opened the playoffs with a big win.
The No. 4 seeded Jordan Jaguars defeated the No. 5 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13 to start the Class 2A, Section 2 tournament last Thursday at Jordan High School.
With that win, Jordan moves onto the Class 2A, Section 2 northsubsection semifinals tonight against No. 1 seed Southwest Christian at New Prague High School at 6 p.m. No. 2 seed Belle Plaine and No. 3 seed Norwood-Young America will play in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
Jordan lost to Southwest Christian in straight sets during the regular season.
In the win against Glencoe-Silver Lake, the two teams split the first two sets but Jordan dominated sets three and four to clinch the victory.
In the fourth and final set, Jordan jumped out to a 17-9 lead before closing out the match 25-13.