Mack Schmidt

Senior Mack Schmidt had 18 yards rushing in Jordan's 17-16 home playoff win over St. Peter Oct. 25.

 Photo by Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team couldn't pull off the big upset in the Section 2AAAA semifinals Oct. 29.

Top-seeded Hutchinson rushed for 344 yards and eight touchdowns in a 52-7 win over the fourth-seeded Hubmen. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the final Class 4A poll, led 38-0 at the break.

