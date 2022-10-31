The Jordan football team couldn't pull off the big upset in the Section 2AAAA semifinals Oct. 29.
Top-seeded Hutchinson rushed for 344 yards and eight touchdowns in a 52-7 win over the fourth-seeded Hubmen. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the final Class 4A poll, led 38-0 at the break.
Jordan went into the game off a 17-16 home win over fifth-seeded St. Peter in the quarterfinals Oct. 25. Junior Eli Briese blocked a potential game-winning, 30-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to preserve the win for the Hubmen.
Jordan finished the season with a 6-4 record.
The Hubmen beat St. Peter 21-0 at home back on Sept. 23. In the rematch, the Saints were a little more competitive.
Jordan led 10-7 at the break, getting a 29-yard field goal from junior Charlie Valle at the end of the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd got the Hubmen on the board first with a 4-yard scoring run early in the second quarter St. Peter answered that score with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Jordan took a 17-7 lead in the third quarter when senior Nate Kes picked off a pass and took it 30 yards for a score. But St. Peter answered that with a 25-yard touchdown pass to get within three points again.
A St. Peter safety in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to one point (17-16), setting up Briese's game-saving blocked field goal.
The Hubmen were held to just 47 yards rushing for the game, but were able to move the ball through the air. Lloyd completed 17 of 25 passes for 188 yards. Kes caught five passes for 50 yards.
Junior Brock Bakeberg had four grabs for 86 yards, while junior Tim Shnaydruk had three catches for 33 yards.
Junior Leo Siekmann and senior Mack Schmidt both finished with 18 yards rushing for Jordan.
On defense, Briese finished with a team-best nine tackles, while Schmidt had seven and junior Jack Olson had six. Kes had a pair of interceptions.
In the loss to Hutchinson, Jordan's lone touchdown came in third quarter when Lloyd hit Kes on a 14-yard scoring strike.