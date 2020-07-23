The Jordan Youth Basketball Clinic will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the Jordan High School gym.
Registration for the clinic is currently open and will cost $25. The last day for registration is Sunday, Aug. 2.
Register online at the Jordan Community Education web site or contact Jordan Community Education at (952) 492-6211.
The times for the clinic will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. for grades K-3rd and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for grades 4-6.
The Jordan Youth Basketball clinic will provide boys and girls campers the opportunity to work with Hubmen and Jaguar varsity coaches and varsity players.
The clinic will focus on the fundamentals of basketball. Skills will be taught and practiced individually and in a small group setting.
Each small group will consist of four campers divided by grades and gender.
Each camper will receive a mini throw basketball.
Each participant will need to bring their own water bottle and basketball. Don't have a basketball? We will have a limited amount available for individuals to use during camp.