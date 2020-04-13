University of Minnesota-Crookston junior women's basketball player Ashley Freund was named to the 2019-20 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Winter All-Academic Team.
Freund, a 2017 Jordan graduate, played in 20 games for Crookston this past season.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.