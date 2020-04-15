It was a historic season for the Bethel University women's basketball team and Jordan's Kat Brown-Erdal played a big part.
Brown-Erdal, a freshman, started in all 28 games averaging 8.6 points per game for the Royals who finished 26-2 on the season.
With the help of Brown-Erdal's play, the Bethel University women's basketball team won the program's first-ever MIAC Playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 29 when they defeated Augsburg 72-70 in the MIAC Championship game. In that win, Brown-Erdal scored 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
That championship came just a week after winning the MIAC regular season crown for just the second time in program history. Bethel claimed the title for the first time since 1993-94 after defeating Augsburg 71-55 in the second to last regular season game.
With that win, Bethel hosted the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball first and second sounds for the first time in school history March 6-8.
The Royals hosted Bethany Lutheran, Edgewood and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to the four-team tourney on its campus in Arden Hills.
Bethel's season came to an end in the first round of the tournament with a 62-58 loss to Bethany Lutheran on Friday, March 6.
The game was tied at 58-58 in the final minute but Bethel couldn't score on its two possessions in the final minute while Bethany scored four points to win 62-58. The difference in the game came from the free throw line where Bethany hit 18 of 21 free throws while Bethel hit just of eight of 17 free throws.
In that game, Brown-Erdal scored eight points on three of eight shooting including hitting two three-pointers. She also had three rebounds, two steals and a block in the game.
Bethany lost to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 67-60 in the championship game. Oshkosh would advance to the next round but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown-Erdal was rewarded for her strong season by being named to the MIAC All-First-Year squad.
Brown-Erdal, a 2019 Jordan graduate, is the first Bethel women's basketball player to make the All-First-Year Team since Taite Anderson in 2017.
She started in all 28 games this season and led the team in minutes played. Brown-Erdal finished fifth in Royals scoring with 8.6 points per contest, shooting 71.7 percent at the charity stripe.
Brown-Erdal was one of six players and one coach from the Bethel University women's basketball team received Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference postseason honors.