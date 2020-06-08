In the past decade, the Jordan boys track and field team has became one of the top teams in the state.
The run of excellence culminated in 2019 when the Hubmen won the Class A boys track and field state title. Since 2008, Jordan has crowned six individual state champions and two relay state champions.
The first state champion during that time was Cameron Boy, who captured the 2008 Class A state title in the 200 meters. (Ken Rothenberger won the first state track individual title for Jordan in 1984 in the 400 meters.)
He followed that up in 2009 by winning his second state title in the 200 meters in a state meet record time. (He also broke the 100 meters state time that same year in the preliminaries.)
That type of speed from Boy caught the attention of the University of Minnesota track and field team and after graduating from Jordan in 2009 he ran for the Gophers track and field teams for four years.
"The track team was an amazing bunch of guys," Boy said. "There was this quiet camaraderie around the team, where you knew pretty much everyone who was there, was there to be the best."
In the four years of running fast at Minnesota, Boy was able to drop his times in each of his events.
He joined the Gopher program with a high school best times of 10.77 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.54 seconds in the 200 meters and 50 seconds in the 400 meters.
He left the Gophers with personal best times of 10.6 seconds in the 100, 20.94 seconds in the 200 and 46 seconds in the 400.
"Practices were difficult, some of the most difficult I have ever experienced, but you knew the work was going to be worth it," Boy said. "You had a clear goal or vision in mind when putting yourself through those efforts. Those goals kept you coming back every day with focus, even if your legs were not so fresh."
He continued, "I still focused on the open 200, with the 100 also strewn in from time to time. The relays were also a big focus, 4x100, 4x400, and distance medley relay indoors where I ran the 400 leg. The training regimen I ultimately landed on worked well for the 200, but it worked best for the 400 distance in retrospect. I ran 400s in high school, along with 200s, but my 400 meter split saw the biggest improvement of all my times. Fun fact: I never once ran an open 400 in college."
Boy looks back at his time with the Gophers with fond memories.
"My time at the U of M was amazing, and eye opening," Boy said. "You hear all about how much more difficult college is going to be but until you experience it, they are just words. From the classes whose professors give out assignments as if their class were the only one your taking, to at least 30 hours a week focused to track, it was quite the task."
"Most weekends where classmates were hanging out or going to have a drink after a long week, my roommate (also on the team) were in finalizing homework before stretching and hitting the hay at 9-9:30 p.m., every night. I would not change anything. The added time commitments of track kept me focused and for that I am quite grateful."
Since graduating from the University of Minnesota, Boy has gotten married and moved to Denver with his wife and works as a decision scientist at Ibotta.