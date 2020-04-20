North Dakota State senior Andrew Fogarty earned All-American Honorable Mention honors as the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced the 2020 Division I All-American teams.
Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the DI Student-Athletes by naming the All-Americans based on their achievements in the national championship, however, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the championships were canceled.
All-American honors were based on each wrestler's overall body of work through the conference tournaments and up to the national championships.
Fogarty, a redshirt senior from Jordan, Minn., would have made his fourth trip to the NCAA tournament and has a 3-6 record. He was the Big 12 runner-up at 165 for the third straight season. Fogarty finishes the season with 21-4 record including eight pins, four tech falls and four major decisions. He has a 96-35 career record and tied for 18th on the NDSU win charts.
"During difficult times there are always people who rise to the occasion and I'm proud of the action that the NWCA Division I Leadership Group in providing direction for honoring the 2020 Division I All-American team. It's important that these athletes' efforts and successes during the season are recognized. Congratulations to each of this year's honorees and National Qualifiers," said Mike Moyer, NWCA Executive Director
North Dakota State finished the regular season with a 10-4 dual record including 6-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
North Dakota State tied a program record with six NCAA Division I tournament qualifiers – Cam Sykora, 141 Dylan Droegemueller, Jared Franek, Fogarty, Cordell Eaton and Brandon Metz. Sykora and Fogarty were four-time qualifiers, while Droegemueller, Franek, Eaton and Metz advanced for the first time.