South Dakota State University has named senior volleyball player Makenzie Hennen as the 2020 Female Athlete of the Year
Hennen, a 2016 Jordan graduate, was named the Female Athlete of the Year as part of SDSU's 2020 Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction. This year's auction was a virtual event instead of being in-person as the past years auctions have been.
Hennen finished her SDSU volleyball career with 1,070 career kills. She is only the 12 Jackrabbit volleyball player to reach 1,000 career kills.
This past season, Hennen has played in all 28 games for the Jackrabbits (6-20 on the season) and finished with 345 kills and 292 digs. She recorded double-digit kills in 21 of the Jackrabbits 28 games including a season-high 24 against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Sept. 20.
Her best game of the season came against Western Illinois where she had 21 kills and 15 digs in a five-set loss on Sept. 29.
In her career, Hennen has 1,070 kills, 845 digs, and 66 service aces.
With those big numbers, Hennen was named to the 2018 All-Summit League Honorable Mention team, the 2016 The Summit League All-Freshman Team and the 2016 Summit League Academic Honor Roll.
Hennen became the first Jackrabbit since Ashley Beaner in 2016 and only the eighth overall to earn all-league honors.
She is the daughter of Scott and Karen Hennen.