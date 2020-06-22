Wright County Conference

Jordan is joining the Wright County Conference starting in the 2020-21 season.

That conference will look different after just one season for Jordan after three WCC schools announced they will be leaving the conference after the 2020-21 season.

New Prague, Orono and Waconia will leave the WCC after the upcoming school year and join the Metro West Conference for the 2021-22 season.

The WCC is separated into two divisions - East and West - and Jordan is in the East Division for the 2020-21 school year, as are the three schools that are leaving.

That leaves five teams in the WCC East Division for the 2021-22 season - Jordan, Holy Family, Delano, Hutchinson and Mound-Westonka.

The WCC athletic directors meet last week to discuss the options of either moving current WCC members around into new divisions, or adding new schools to the conference.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you