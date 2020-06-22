Jordan is joining the Wright County Conference starting in the 2020-21 season.
That conference will look different after just one season for Jordan after three WCC schools announced they will be leaving the conference after the 2020-21 season.
New Prague, Orono and Waconia will leave the WCC after the upcoming school year and join the Metro West Conference for the 2021-22 season.
The WCC is separated into two divisions - East and West - and Jordan is in the East Division for the 2020-21 school year, as are the three schools that are leaving.
That leaves five teams in the WCC East Division for the 2021-22 season - Jordan, Holy Family, Delano, Hutchinson and Mound-Westonka.
The WCC athletic directors meet last week to discuss the options of either moving current WCC members around into new divisions, or adding new schools to the conference.