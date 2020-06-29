Abby Oehlerking got one last round of golf in representing Jordan High School.
On Wednesday, June 9, Oehlerking and fellow Jordan senior Rachel Henderson and 113 other senior girls golfers in Minnesota gathered at Bunker Hills Golf Course for the Minnesota Senior Showcase.
The Minnesota Senior Showcase brought together many of the top Class of 2020 golfers from around the state. An 18-hole event on what would have been Day One of the state tournament.
The 2020 spring prep season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oehlerking shot a 19-over par, 91 to finish in a tie for 42nd place.
Oehlerking was a member of the Jordan girls golf team that finished in fourth place at the Class 2A state tournament in 2019. Individually, she finished in a tie for 70th. She also participated in the state golf tournament for Jordan in 2018.
Oehlerking will attend the University of Minnesota-Rochester this fall.
Jaycee Rhodes, who played for Richfield as an eighth grader before playing two seasons at Visitation and then transferring to Eastview, was the tournament champion with an even-par score of 72.