Rachel Henderson got one last round of golf in representing Jordan High School.
On Wednesday, June 9, Henderson and 113 other senior girls golfers in Minnesota gathered at Bunker Hills Golf Course for the Minnesota Senior Showcase.
The Minnesota Senior Showcase brought together many of the top Class of 2020 golfers from around the state. An 18-hole event on what would have been Day One of the state tournament.
The 2020 spring prep season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henderson shot a 12-over par, 84 to finish in a tie for 21st place.
Henderson will play women's golf at Winona State University next season.
She led the Jordan girls golf team to the Class 2A state tournament in each of the past three seasons. Last year, Henderson finished in 16th place in the Class 2A state individual golf tournament while the Jaguars team finished in fourth place.
Jaycee Rhodes, who played for Richfield as an eighth grader before playing two seasons at Visitation and then transferring to Eastview, was the tournament champion with an even-par score of 72.
Wayzata's Amy Burnham tied for second at one-over par 73.