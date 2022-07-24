The Jordan American Legion baseball team was hoping to make a deep run in the Division II Sub-State 2 playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
But instead, Jordan saw its season come to end after three postseason games, including a 6-2 loss to Mankato American June 20 in the losers bracket.
Jordan opened the tourney June 19 with a 12-2 win in five innings over Sleepy Eye, before falling 14-13 to Worthington in the semifinals the next day.
Jordan finished the summer with an 8-6 record.
In beating Sleepy Eye, Zac Daak pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and two earned with three strikeouts.
Daniel Zang powered the offense with a two-run homer. Afton Koch finished 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Gavin Lloyd went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Luke Dryhaug also drove in three runs going 2 for 4.
Kyle Hvidsten was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Shawn Klehr also drove in a run and scored twice going 2 for 4.
In the loss to Worthington, Jordan let a 12-8 lead get away after five innings. Worthington scored three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to pull out the win.
Jordan banged out 17 hits, including a pair of home runs from David Buesgens. He finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Zang also homered and doubled, going 2 for 5 with five RBIs.
Hvidsten went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Alex Miszak was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Klehr also doubled and drove in a run, while Dryhaug finished 2 for 5 with a double.
Conner Larson and Koch each had a pair of hits for Jordan and scored two runs.
Zang was saddled with the loss, allowing two unearned runs in one inning of work with two strikeouts. Klehr have up three runs in one-third of an inning, while Miszak pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs.
Larson got the start and worked three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) with four strikeouts.
Against Mankato, Jordan got behind 3-0 after two innings and closed the game to 3-2 going into the seventh inning. But Mankato added three runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Zang started and took the loss, going five innings and allowing three runs (one earned) with six strikeouts. Miszak gave up three runs (two earned) in two relief innings.
Jordan had six hits, all singles. Zang finished 3 for 3, while Klehr went 2 for 3. Dryhaug had an RBI.