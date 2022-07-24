Jordan Legion

The Jordan American Legion baseball team was hoping to make a deep run in the Division II Sub-State 2 playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

But instead, Jordan saw its season come to end after three postseason games, including a 6-2 loss to Mankato American June 20 in the losers bracket.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

