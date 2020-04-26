The 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championships in Chaska in July has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Hazeltine National Golf Club and the Chaska Town Course were set to be the host for the United State Golf Association event.
"Our primary focus when making determinations around championships continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone involved," John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of championships for the USGA, said in a statement. "While we are incredibly disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel our two junior championships, we know it is the right one."
To qualify for U.S. Junior Amateur, the USGA had to schedule 100 local qualifiers in 41 states between late May and early July, and that was feasible due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Given that juniors in most parts of the country are not physically attending school at this time, we did not feel comfortable asking them to compete in qualifying events," Bodenhamer said. "We considered postponement but knowing that school will restart in many places around the country in August, we did not believe it was a viable option."
More information on USGA events can be found at usga.org.