Elijah Hagen seems to have found his niche in the discus.
The junior on the Jordan boys track team broke the school record in that event that had stood for 37 years with a toss of 157-9 in a home competition back on April 11 which opened the outdoor season.
"It was really exciting that Elijah was able to break that record from 1985," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "Not only did he break it, but he has been throwing very consistently around that mark ever since. He has also thrown a personal best in shot put already as well this season."
Both Jordan teams competed in the Annandale quadrangular April 18, and Hagen was able to take first in the discus with a toss of 137-9. He was second in the shot put (41-11).
The Hubmen won the team title with 114 points, followed by Annandale (74), Hutchinson (60) and New London-Spicer (23).
On the girls side, Jordan finished second with 79 points, eight back of champion Annandale. New London-Spicer was third (58), followed by Hutchinson (47).
Hagen's discus throw qualified him for the Hamline Elite Meet, which will April 28 at Klas Field in St. Paul. The meet features some of the top performers in the state from all three classes.
Seniors Kaleb Sharp and Carter Runge will also compete for the Jordan boys, while senior Kendra Krueger will represent the girls team. Sharp and Krueger will both compete in two events, the 800 and the 1,600, while Runge will take part in the high jump.
In Annandale, Sharpe won two individual events for the Hubmen, the 800 (2:02.21) and the 1,600 (4:25.87). Senior Nate Kes was also tops in two events, the 110 hurdles (17.08) and the long jump (19-7).
Runge won the high jump (5-10) for the Hubmen, while the 4x400 team of Sharp, sophomore Landon Pedersen, junior Wells Jackson and senior Nick Weedman was also a winner (3:39.20.
The 4x200 team of Pedersen, Runge, senior Jack Snell and ninth grader Owen Halvorson took second (1:40.91), as did the 4x800 team of juniors Caden Lehnen and Antonio Lederle and ninth graders Cullen Hyer and Wilson Menden (9:34.39).
Snell finished second in both the 110 hurdles (17.23) and the 300 hurdles (45.90). Sophomore Cooper Lorenz was runner-up in the pole vault (9-0), while eighth-grader Kobe Eastman was third (9-0).
Sophomore Mason Adamek was second in both the long jump (18-11) and the triple jump (36-8 1/2).
Lederle was third in the 800 (2:18.73), as was Weedman in the 1,600 (4:57.93) and sophomore Alexander Peters in the shot put (41-4).
Fourth-place finishes for the boys team went to senior Luke Borowicz in the shot put (41-3) and the discus (97-11), Kes in the high jump (5-8) and the triple jump (35-9 1/2), Jackson in the 400 (55.58), ninth-grader Logan Bohlsen in the 1,600 (5:19.91), ninth grader Finnley Langheim in the 3,200 (11:55.06) and Adamek in the 110 hurdles (17.97).
"Our overall team depth is really strong particularly in the field events," Nylander said. "We are showing some strong growth across the board as we continue to strive to be our best when our championship season starts in May."
On the girls side, Jordan won two individual events. Ninth-grader Lucy Mehrkens was tops in the 100 hurdles (18.16) and eighth grader Chloe Stensland won the long jump (30-1).
Krueger ended up second in the 800 (5:01.78), as did junior Claire Helgerson in the 3,200 (13:14.02), eighth grader Haydin Debol in the 100 hurdles (18.50), ninth grader Olivia Fynboh in the shot put (31-8), junior Makayla Haugen in the discus (87-2) and junior Samara Jones in the pole vault (8-0).
All four of the girls team's relays were second — Haugen, eighth grader Keira Walkington, senior Mackenna Barth and junior Raegan Goebel in the 4x100 (54.90), Debol, ninth grader Lydia Hagen, eighth grader Chloe Stensland and senior Meaghan Winters in the 4x200 (2:00.64), Walkington, Barth, Stensland and Krueger in the 4x400 (4:31.42) and Fynboh and eighth graders Abigail Schiffman, Kendall Dahlen and Bianca Peterson in the 4x800 (11:11.82).
Third-place finishes went to ninth grader Sarah Young in the 400 (1:11.93), Fynboh in the 800 (2:41.08), Schiffman in the 3,200 (14:20.98), Walkington in the pole vault (7-6) and eight grader Molly Church in the triple jump (29-7).
Taking fourth were ninth grader Lydia Hagen in the 400 (1:13.21), sophomore Torah Barrett in the 3,200 (15:18.61), junior Natalie Tieben in the discus (82-6) and Mehrkens in the shot put (29-4).
The Wight County East Conference Championships will be held May 16 in Hutchinson.
The Section 2AA prelims will start May 31 with the finals set for June 2. This year's Class AA state competition is scheduled for June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.