Elijah Hagen

Junior Elijah Hagen broke a 37-year-old record in the discus for Jordan, throwing 157-9 in a competition back on April 11.

 Twitter photo by @JordanTF717

Elijah Hagen seems to have found his niche in the discus.

The junior on the Jordan boys track team broke the school record in that event that had stood for 37 years with a toss of 157-9 in a home competition back on April 11 which opened the outdoor season.

