The Jordan volleyball team is hosting a Junior Jaguar Night for their game against Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday night.
All Jordan youth volleyball players in grades 2 to 8 are invited to the game. There will be free admission for all players that attended the summer volleyball camp at Jordan High School or who are currently on the fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth grade volleyball teams at Jordan Middle School or St. John's Catholic School.
Wear your volleyball camp t-shirt or current volleyball jersey and check in at the main gate for admission.