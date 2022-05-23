Victoria Woytassek continues to lead the way for the Jordan girls golf team.
The junior broke the female scoring record for the Jaguars, shooting a 4-over par 76 in a Wright County Conference tournament May 10 at Baker National Golf Club.
Jordan scored 395 as a team, which was good enough for third place. Hutchinson won (363), followed by Holy Family (393).
Woytassek and junior Morgan Eckman were Class AA state qualifiers last year. Eckman is also having a strong spring, shooting 80 at Baker National, while carding a 37 on her back nine.
Eckman was second, overall, behind her teammate.
“As a team, we continue to improve each week, which was a goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season,” Jordan coach Ozzie Sand said. “It has been a tough year weather-wise, but I am very proud of how the team has come to practice with a positive attitude each day and works to get better.
“Morgan and Victoria have had a great start to the season,” Sand added. “We have had six nine-hole conference meets with Morgan being the medalist at two of them and Vitoria being the medalist in three. Through the six conference events, Victoria is in the first place and Morgan is in second place individually.”
The Jaguars were in a conference tourney May 16 at Crow River Golf Club. Woytassek shot an 85 to finish third, while Eckman shot 90.
Sophomore Ellie Jerabek finished with 115 for Jordan, followed by junior Avery Gregory (121) and sophomore Kamryn King (129).
The Jaguars were fourth in their own tournament May 2 at The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course, finishing with a team total of 393. Chanhassen won (329), followed by Byron (382) and St. Croix Lutheran (385).
Woytassek led the way with an 81 to finish second overall, while Eckman shot 83 and ended up fourth. Jerabek finished with a 110, followed by Gregory (119), King (129) and senior Melissa Mahowald (150).
Eckman led Jordan at the Mount Frontenac invite at Mount Frontenac Golf Course April 28. She shot 80 to take second, while Woytassek had 83 to finish third. Gregory ended up with a 112, while King and Jerabek both had 123.
The Jaguars were seventh in the team standings (398) with Lake City winning (328).
“With sections right around the corner, it is still a goal of ours to compete for the section championship,” Sand said.
The first round of the 36-hole Section 2AA tourney for both the boys and girls will be June 1 with the final round June 7. The venue is New Prague Golf Club.
The Class 2A tourney will again be Jordan’s home course, the Ridges of Sand Creek. The 36-hole tourney is set for June 14-15.