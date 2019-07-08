After a busy, previous weekend the Jordan Brewers had a light holiday schedule.
The Brewers only played one game in the past week but it was a good one for the home team.
Jordan improved to 10-1 in the River Valley League as they rolled past Henderson 15-0 in seven innings on Sunday evening in Henderson.
The Brewers pounded out 16 hits in the seven innings and got home runs from Adam Kalal and Joe Lucas as they cruised to the win.
Nate Beckman didn't need all those runs but he will take them as he earned the win on the mound by giving up just five hits and striking out four in seven innings of pitching.
Beckman scored the only run he would need in the second inning when he reached base via an error and came around to score on Greg Quist's double.
In the third inning, Kalal showed off his power as he put the Brewers up 3-0 with a 2-run home run. That is the first home run in Kalal's Brewers career.
This is Kalal's 15th season with the Brewers. He has played in 447 games with 1,272 career at-bats for the Brewers and finally collected his first home run.
The score was 5-0 when the Brewers came to bat in the sixth inning and that's when they blew the game wide open.
Jordan scored six times to go up 11-0. Joe Lucas hit a 3-run home run in the inning. Steven Beckman added two runs with a bases loaded single.
The Brewers added four more runs in the seventh to put the final score at 15-0.
Kalal and Lucas both had three RBIs in the win. Jonathan Draheim finished with three hits and Alex Beckman scored three runs.
The Brewers have a busy schedule this week as they will play play four games in six days. They will go on the road for games against Cologne and Miesville before hosting Shakopee on Friday night at the Mini-Met.
They finish the busy week with a game at Belle Plaine on Sunday at 6 p.m. as part of Belle Plaine's Baseball Day.