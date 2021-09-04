The Jordan boys soccer team hopes to keep improving and perhaps it could be a playoff factor by season's end.
The Hubmen have some experience with nine seniors, but the program is still young overall and last year the COVID-19 pandemic didn't help.
This fall is the seventh year of the Jordan program. The team finished 2-10 overall last year, including 0-8 in its first season in the Wright County East Conference.
Tim Wareham was in his first season as coach for Jodan last fall, as the pandemic delayed the season and forced a limited schedule with state tournament and just section playoffs.
Jordan lost 4-0 to Marshall in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
"We are thankful we got to play and showed some improvement last year by being more competitive more often," Wareham said. "My hope this year is to see the improvement continue and lead to more wins on the scoreboard, and not just moral victories."
Jordan has opened the this fall with three losses — 3-0 at New Prague Aug. 27, 4-3 versus PACT Charter School Aug. 31 and 2-0 at Farmington Sept. 2.
The Hubmen will open the conference season Sept. 9 at home versus Holy Family at 7 p.m.
Returning to the team this fall are seniors Dylan Young, Will Major, Keegan Breeggemann, Josue Arredondo, Ashton Newman, Noah Janke, Bryce Kuhn and Noah Lehnen, junior Josiah Hayes and sophomore Logan Rietschel.
Others expected to contribute include senior Andrew Nolden, junior Hunter Alexander, sophomores Charles Valle, Antonio Lederle, Ethan Strack and Caden Lehnen and ninth-graders Ian Major, Landon Pedersen and Gunnar Pelowski.
"We have a real mix of ages on our varsity squad," Wareham said. "I’m looking to the seniors in particular to provide leadership on and off the field. We also have some younger players coming through who will see playing time."
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports. Soccer went to three classes and Jordan moved from Class 1A to 2A.
Jordan was placed in Section 2AA with the likes of Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm and Worthington. No teams from that section were ranked in the preseason Class 2A poll.
Wareham is not worried about the new section as those decisions "are out of my hands. I’m happy to play whoever we are asked to," he said. "We have eight teams in the WCC this year and improving our performance in conference games is a significant goal."
The Hubmen will end the regular season Oct. 9 at home versus Brooklyn Center. The Section 2AA playoffs start Oct. 12.