Jordan's Owen Keiser will run at the NCAA Division III Men's Cross Country National Championships.
Keiser and his team the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens, finished in first place at the 2019 West Regional Championship on their home course on Saturday. This title marks the third-straight West Region Title for the Sagehens.
After a second place finish in the conference meet, the Sagehens came back and topped CMS for the title of best team in the west. The Sagehens finished with runners at number one, six, eight, tied for 10, 16 and 19. Pomona-Pitzer ended with the best score at 33, followed by CMS at 43, UC Santa Cruz at 102, Occidental in fourth at132 and rounding out the top-five was Colorado College with 172.
Keiser finished in sixth place with a time of 25:25.50.
The Sagehens will run at the NCAA Championship on Saturday in Louisville, Ken.