Two former Scott West wrestlers have been named to the 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association's All-American teams.
Augustana senior Ben Kelvington was named the NWCA's Division II All-American team while Augsburg senior David Flynn was named to the NWCA's Division III All-American team.
With those two being named All-American that extends Scott West's of at least one DI, DII and/or DIII All-American to 11 consecutive years.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association 2020 All-America teams selections were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the Super Regional Tournaments and up to the national championships, which were canceled due to COVID-19.
“With the cancellation of the national tournament the NWCA Division II leadership group thought it was still very appropriate to name All-Americans this year,” Jason Warthan, NWCA Division II President said. “The leadership group did a great job of weighing different options and polling the membership. We are happy that we can make the most out of an incredibly unfortunate situation.
“Although this is not the same as having a national tournament, these individuals should be recognized for their amazing season results and super-regional tournaments. Congratulations to the 2020 All-Americans and National Qualifiers. “
Kelvington, from Jordan, advanced to the NCAA DII National Championship by claiming the consolation championship in the Super Region 5 Tournament at 174 pounds. Holding a No. 9 national ranking going into the regional, Kelvington tallied a 15-5 overall record and owned an 11-bout winning streak in the season over Division II opponents. He went on to earn the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award for owning the highest GPA of all student-athletes to qualify for the national championships.
Flynn, from Jordan, qualified for his fourth national tournament in March as the No. 3 seed at 141 pounds. The NCAA Division III national champion last season at 141 pounds, he had also earned All-American honors with a third-place national finish at 141 in 2016-17.
Flynn finished this season at 17-3 with six pins, two technical falls and four major decisions, winning the title at the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional, his second regional title.
A three-time NWCA Scholar All-America honoree, Flynn competed at Division I North Dakota State before transferring and competing for three-and-a-half seasons at Augsburg. He finished his Augsburg career at 90-19 with 34 pins, five technical falls and 14 major decisions. In his overall college career, he finished 118-33 with 41 pins, nine technical falls and 17 major decisions.