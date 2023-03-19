Kendra Krueger

Senior Kendra Krueger, a standout on the track and in a cross country, was named the Athena Award winner for Jordan.

 Facebook photo by @JordanXC717

There's been no slowing down Kendra Krueger, not on the track or the cross country trails.

The senior has excelled in both sports for Jordan, earning her the school's Athena Award, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events