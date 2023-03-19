There's been no slowing down Kendra Krueger, not on the track or the cross country trails.
The senior has excelled in both sports for Jordan, earning her the school's Athena Award, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete.
Krueger will receive her award at the 51st annual banquet May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
"Kendra is the greatest female distance runner in school history," Jordan cross country coach Ben Nylander said. "She is a very hard worker, well respected by her teammates and coaches alike, and has been a tremendous leader.."
Last fall, Krueger finished third at the Class AA state cross country meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield, which was the best-ever finish by any cross country runner in school history. She holds the school record for the Jaguars in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:26.
It was Krueger's fourth-career state appearance and fifth time qualifying. She was part of Jordan's state qualifying teams in both 2017 and 2018 when the Jaguars were in Class A. She finished 97th overall as a seventh-grader and was 50th as an eighth-grader.
Krueger also made state as a sophomore in 2019 out of Section 2AA, finishing 59th. There was no official state meet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, cross country went to three classes and Krueger finished 24th overall in the Class AA competition.
At the Class AA state track meet last season, Krueger finished second in the 800 meters with a school-record time of 2:13.92. She was .43 behind the winner, Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes.
In the 1,600, Krueger took fifth, while also setting a new school record with a time of 5:01.04. So this spring, Krueger should be in the mix for potential state titles in the both of those events in her final season on the track.
Krueger is also part of the Jaguars' 4x400 relay that holds the school record.
"Kendra is among the most influential athletes I've had the honor of coaching," Jordan girls track coach Kelley Walerius said. "She is a tremendous athlete that our younger athletes look up to. She's been a part of the varsity team since she was a seventh grader and has made quite the impact on the team with her leadership abilities even as a young athlete.
"All of Kendra's teammates look up to her because of her continued success, her modest demeanor, and her ability to make connections with her teammates," Walerius said. "She is dedicated to the sport and her teammates. I'm thankful we've had the opportunity to coach her."
Krueger will compete at the Division II level next year at the University of Tampa.