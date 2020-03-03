North Dakota State University junior Jenna Kes scored a personal-best 3,554 points to finish third in the pentathlon at the Summit League Championships, which is 10th best score in NDSU history. Kes graduated from Jordan High School in 2017.
The North Dakota State University women's track and field team won its 13th consecutive Summit League indoor championship on Saturday. It was the 25th straight conference team title overall for the Bison, including their 12 straight outdoor crowns.
NDSU finished with 213.5 points, winning by a 65.5-point margin over second-place South Dakota.