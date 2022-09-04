Can the Jordan cross country teams find depth behind their top runners?
Both squads return one runner who competed in the Class AA state meet last year. Senior Kendra Krueger was making her fourth-career appearance for the girls team, finishing 24th overall on the 5,000-meter course at St. Olaf College in Northfield with a time of 19:38.55.
Senior Kaleb Sharp competed in his first-ever state race for the Jordan boys, taking 47th overall (17:24.89).
"Our teams are looking to improve in the standings this season," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "Delano and Mound Westonka have very strong squads on both the boys and girls side in the (Wright County Conference), and our hope is to move up and compete with them at the top.
"I think that both teams have the ability to move up within the section from where they finished last year," Nylander added.
The Jordan boys were sixth in the Section 2AA meet last year, while the girls squad ended up seventh. Last fall was also the first season of three-class cross country in the state.
Section 2AA is strong. In the preseason rankings, three teams in 12-team boys field were ranked — No. 3 Worthington, No. 4 Mankato East and No. 12.
Two teams were ranked in the girls field — No. 5 Marshall and No. 6 Mankato East.
Jordan opened the season Sept. 1 in the Bill Glomski Invitational at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville. Krueger finished second overall in the girls race with a time of 21:01.59.
Ninth-grader Olivia Fynboh ended up 17th for the Jordan girls (23:43.40), followed by senior Basia Babcock (33rd, 25:19.94) and sophomore Torah Barrett (81st, 28:39.72).
Only four runners compete in the varsity race for the Jordan girls, where are five are needed to figure into the team standings. The boys varsity competition was canceled due to weather.
Behind Sharp, other returning runners for the Jordan boys include seniors Nick Weedman and Andrew Norberg, juniors Jake Warden and Wells Jackson and, ninth-graders Seth Young and Logan Bohlsen.
Junior Owen Kalow and ninth-graders Brodie Barrett, Wilson Menden, Finn Langheim and Cullen Hyer, will look to challenge for varsity spots for the Hubmen.
On the girls side, ninth-grader Sarah Young and eighth-grader Abi Schffman return for the Jaguars. Barrett, seventh-graders Anna Engelhart, Megan McClellan and Danika Barlage and eighth-grader Kallista Geis also figure into the mix.
"Our athletes collectively did a really nice job of getting in summer mileage and we have several runners who have improved significantly from last season," Nylander said. "This team will be fun because there will be a lot of competition for our varsity spots and the athletes will continue to push each other and improve.
"When it comes to being successful in cross country, it helps to have a top runner or two, but the team's success usually comes down to where the fifth runner finishes," Nylander added. "A deep team is usually a pretty good team and I feel that we will be improved in this regard from last year."
This year's WCC Championships are set for Oct. 18 at Lake Marion Park in Hutchinson. The Section 2AA race will be Oct. 25 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The Class AA state race is Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.