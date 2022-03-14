Senior Abby Vogel made her mark in more ways than one as a two-sport athlete for Jordan.
"Abby exemplifies what it means to be a Jaguar, and she is so deserving of the Athena Award," Jaguars girls basketball coach Leah Aamlid said. "Abby is a humble leader, who is greatly respected by her teammates for her work ethic and the way she carries herself on and off the court."
The Athena Award is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in metro area high schools. Vogel will receive her award at the 50th annual banquet, which is set for May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
The last two banquets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the basketball court, Vogel helped Jordan to a 15-11 record this past season. She averaged 4.7 points per game for the Jaguars.
As a junior, she averaged 6.6 points as the team had a 12-8 mark in the shortened COVID-19 campaign. Vogel made her varsity debut as a sophomore and played in 18 games averaging 4.3 points.
"Abby has a competitiveness that rises to every challenge that comes her way," Aamlid said. "She finds ways to raise up those around her in the process."
On the soccer field, Vogel was a two-time captain. She helped Jordan to a big turnaround last fall in just the seventh season of the program.
Jordan had double-digit wins for the first in program history, finishing 10-7-1 overall and earning the team's second-ever playoff victory.
Vogel was a five-time letterwinner on the soccer field, playing at all three levels of the field in her career. She's been selected All-Wright County Conference East the last two years playing center back.
The Jaguars have also had three different head coaches in Vogel's tenure on the varsity, so she's had to make adjustments to new leadership.
But Aamlid said adapting to new things and coachability are what makes Vogel so easy to coach.
"Abby is an advocate for her teammates, and she is strong in her values and ensures that goals are accomplished by doing things the right way, hard work, consistent effort, coachability and respect for all," Aamlid said.
"Abby’s mental and physical toughness are evident when watching her compete, but even more impressive is the way that she leads by holding herself and her teammates accountable for the greater good of the team."