Joe Lucas powered the Jordan Brewers to a win in their first Class C state amateur tournament game Aug. 20.
Lucas had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in the Brewers’ 5-1 victory over the Ada Athletics in second-round action. Jordan had a bye in the first round of the 48-team bracket after winning the Region 6C title.
Nate Beckman tossed a complete game for the Brewers, allowing six hits and one earned run with three strikeouts.
It was a 1-1 game after three innings before Jordan scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 advantage over the Athletics. Lucas had a two-run double in the frame.
Lucas also drove in the Brewers’ first run with a double. Alex Beckman had RBIs in both the fourth and eighth innings for Jordan, finishing 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.
Nate Beckman also doubled for the Brewers, while Afton Koch finished 3 for 4 with a run scored. Jonathon Draheim was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.
Jordan (32-8 overall) will take on the Bluffton Braves in the third round of state play Sept. 3 in Dundas at 11 a.m. The winner gets the winner of Nisswa and New Ulm at 4 p.m.
The semifinals are set for Sept. 4 in Dundas at 4:30 p.m., while the title game is Sept. 5 in Faribault at noon.
Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round at state. In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The Brewers also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.