Jordan Brewers

Joe Lucas powered the Jordan Brewers to a win in their first Class C state amateur tournament game Aug. 20.

Lucas had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in the Brewers’ 5-1 victory over the Ada Athletics in second-round action. Jordan had a bye in the first round of the 48-team bracket after winning the Region 6C title.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events