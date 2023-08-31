The Jordan girls tennis team is off to a strong start on the court.
The Jaguars have won five of their first six matches, including sweeping a triangular Aug. 25 with a 6-1 victory over Waseca and a 4-3 win over host Farmington.
In the triangular, Jordan coach Jill Bailey also earned her 200th-career coaching victory. She took over the Jaguars' program in 2015.
Bailey was also a head coach for the boys and girls teams at New Prague for eight years, while also coaching at United South Central and Martin County West.
Last fall, Bailey's Jordan team nearly won 20 matches, finishing with a 19-6 overall record, including 1-1 in the Section 2AA team tourney.
There's plenty of talent back for another run at 20 wins, including seniors Makayla Haugen, Jade Thach, Maddie Olinger, Evy Menden, Martha Reveland, Natalie Tieben and Olivia VanderSyde.
Junior Riley Steinhaus also returns, along with sophomore Naomi Salzwedel. Junior Taylor Theis and ninth grader Izzy Haugen also figure into the varsity mix.
Following the triangular, the Jaguars also earned a 4-3 home win Aug. 29 over Hutchinson, a Section 2AA foe.
Third-ranked Minnetonka is again the favorite in Section 2AA, having won won the last five titles and the last two state team championships. Seventh-ranked Prior Lake and No. 9 Eden Prairie are also strong section squads.
The Section 2AA team tourney starts Oct. 2 with the semifinals and title matches Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Section singles and doubles play starts Oct. 12 with the finals for both Oct. 17 in St. Peter.
In the win over Waseca, the Jaguars swept all four singles matches. Makayla Haugen won the No. 1 spot (6-2, 6-2), followed by Steinhaus at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0), Salzwedel at No. 3 (6-4, 6-1) and Theis at No. 4 (6-4, 4-6, 10-6).
In doubles, Thach and Olinger won the No. 1 spot (7-5, 6-2), while Tieben and Izzy Haugen were winners at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).
Against Farmington, Jordan swept all three doubles matches to pull out the win. Thach and Olinger won the top spot (7-5, 6-0), followed by Menden and Reveand at No. 2 (6-2, 6-4) and Tieben and Izzy Haugen at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2).
Salzwedel had Jordan's lone singles win at the No. 3 spot (6-1, 6-1).
In beating Hutchinson, three matches went three sets with Jordan winning two of them. Salzwedel won at No. 3 singles (3-6, 6-4, 6-4), while Tieben and Izzy Haugen were victorious at No. 3 doubles (6-3, 3-6, 6-2).
Steinhaus cruised at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-4) for the Jaguars, while Thach and Olinger won at No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-2).
Jordan's lone loss in its first six matches was 6-1 to Minneapolis Washburn Aug. 19. Thach and Olinger won at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-2) for the Jaguars.
This year's state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is held the first two days, followed by singles and doubles play the next two days.
