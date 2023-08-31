Jill Bailey

Jill Bailey earned her 200th-career coaching victory when her Jordan team swept a triangular match Aug. 25 with wins over Waseca and host Farmington.

The Jordan girls tennis team is off to a strong start on the court.

The Jaguars have won five of their first six matches, including sweeping a triangular Aug. 25 with a 6-1 victory over Waseca and a 4-3 win over host Farmington.

