As of right now, there is no amateur baseball in Minnesota.
That's because the Minnesota Baseball Association announced on Saturday after its April board meeting that no amateur baseball games can be played.
In a statement posted on its MBA website after its meeting, the board said.
"Currently, the state of amateur baseball is closed. There are no games to be played until further notice. We are not going to play any games until the governor opens up baseball. Once the governor says go, our games can start the next day. If there are special rules that we have to follow, we will get them to you before the season and posted on the website. The board is optimistic that we will play baseball. We will be sending a letter to the governor urging him to open up baseball."
The MBA board meeting was a virtual meeting utilizing Zoom held on Saturday, April 18 that was closed to the public.
The Jordan Brewers are the defending Class C state champions and were scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, May 3 against the Shakopee Indians.
The Chanhassen Redbirds are the the defending Class B state champions.