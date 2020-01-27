The Minnesota River Conference has been named the inaugural winner of the Minnesota State High School League Sportsmanship Award.
The MSHSL gives this award to an individual or group in Minnesota recognizing feats of sportsmanship. The award is monthly and sponsored by Wells Fargo.
The MRC was awarded based on the conference’s annual sportsmanship summit. Each year, the conference hosts a seminar attended by 20 students and school administrators from each school. This past year’s event was held September 11, 2019.
“We are honored to accept this award,” said MRC President Ron Erpenbach of Norwood-Young America High School. “It’s always been a goal of our conference to provide quality activities for our students in the spirit of sportsmanship.”
Conference Vice-President Randy Walsh added “This is a reflection of the efforts of many administrators – over the years – who then and now recognize that competition can bring out the best in students.”
Member schools in the MRC are: Belle Plaine, Jordan, LeSueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood-Young America Central, Sibley East, Southwest Christian and Tri-City United.