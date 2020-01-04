Sports Minneapolis, powered by Meet Minneapolis, has announced the finalists for the 2019 Minnesota Sports Awards. The winners were announced at the third annual awards gala on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.
The Minnesota Sports Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of high school, collegiate and professional athletes during the 2018-19 season, many of whom will be on hand for the evening’s awards ceremony.
Girls High School Athlete of the Year
CC Bowlby, Edina High School (Hockey)
Erika Bute, Alden-Conger High School (Volleyball/Basketball/Softball)
Shaliciah Jones, North St. Paul High School (Track & Field)
Boys High School Athlete of the Year
Grant Docter, Minnetonka High School (Hockey/Lacrosse)
Dan “Greg” Kerkvliet, Simley High School (Wrestling)
David Roddy, Breck School (Football/Basketball)
Men’s Collegiate Athlete of the Year
Jackson Erdmann, Saint John’s University (Football)
Parker Mackay, University of Minnesota Duluth (Hockey)
Jimmy Schuldt, St. Cloud State University (Hockey)
Other categories are Women's Collegiate Athlete of the Year, Professional Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Honorees will also be announced at the awards gala for the Courage Award, the Trailblazer Award, the Minnesota Sports Moment of the Year and the Star Tribune’s 2019 inductees to the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame.
A portion of the proceeds from the 2019 Minnesota Sports Awards will benefit the United Heroes League, a non-profit organization that actively works to ensure that children of military service members are afforded every opportunity to participate in sports.