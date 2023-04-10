Five sports at Jordan are dropping down a class, including both boys and girls basketball programs.
Every two years, the Minnesota State High School League reclassifies sections for all classes in every sport with new enrollment figures. In 2020, Jordan was the 127th biggest school in the state with an enrollment of 601.
Now it's No. 131 with 559 students in grades nine through 12, forcing both basketball teams, football, softball and volleyball to all move down.
Boys and girls basketball for Jordan spent only two years in Class 3A. Before that, both programs were in Class 2A ever since the MSHSL went to four classes at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
In the 2019 section realignment, Jordan was moved up a class in eight sports. Football moved up to Class 4A, while baseball and softball moved to Class 3A.
Girls tennis and both and girls cross country and track moved up to the biggest class, Class 2A. However, both track and cross country went to three classes in the 2021-2022 school year.
For basketball, one could argue the move down to Class 2A may be just as difficult for as staying in Class 3A, especially for the girls squad.
The Jaguars had a 24-3 season this past winter, losing a heartbreaker in the Section 2AAA semifinals to Marshall, falling 39-38 at the buzzer. Next winter, Jordan will be in Section 5AA with 15 other schools.
One them is perennial power Providence Academy, winners of the last two state titles, while taking second in 2021 and making state semifinals in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season before the championship games.
Maranatha Christian Academy is also in that section and were state champs in 2011 and 2012 and runner-up in 2015 and 2016. The school has made the state field nine times since 2010.
Other notable private schools in the section include Holy Family, Blake, Breck and Southwest Christian, while Minneapolis North and Watertown-Mayer are also in the field.
The Hubmen boys were also moved Section 5AA where the field is the same. However, Providence Academy has not dominated in boys hoops like its girls program.
However, Minneapolis North was the 2019 state runner-up. Holy Family was third at state this season and Marantha Christian Academy won 25 games this past winter.
Both softball and baseball went to four classes in 2016. Both team's first season in Class 3A was wiped out due to the pandemic. The softball team also started in Section 1AAA but moved to 2AAA last spring.
Next spring, Jordan will be Section 2AA with 14 other teams, including LeSueur-Henderson, the 2021 state champion. Simley won the section in 2022.
In baseball, Jordan stays in the eight-team Section 2AAA field with New Ulm replacing New Prague. The minimum enrollment for baseball for Class 3A is 559, which is exactly Jordan's enrollment number.
Volleyball went to four classes in 2021 and Jordan moved up third largest class, competing in Section 6AAA the last two seasons. But the Jaguars will be heading back to Section 2AA next fall with 16 other schools.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown beat Belle Plaine in the Section 2AA title match last fall. Belle Plaine has been a top Class 2A team over the years with seven section titles since 2012, including winning the 2015 state title.
Meanwhile, football went to six classes, not including 9-man, in 2012. Jordan was in Class 3A at that time, before moving up to Class 4A. The Hubmen have spent the last four seasons in Section 2AAAA, earning a 2-4 playoff record.
Next fall, Jordan will be in Section 3AAA with Albert Lea, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Luverne, Tri-City United, Waseca and Worthington. Fairmont beat Waseca for the section title last fall.
Jordan's last state appearance in football was in 2018 when it won the Section 2AAA title beating Holy Family in the championship game.
Other Jordan sports didn't see much change in section realignment. Scott West wrestling remained in Section 2AA, but New Prague, the defending champion, is gone from field moving up to Section 2AAA.
New Prague moved up to the largest class in every sport except football, so the Trojans will no longer be in the same section with Jordan in cross country, track and boys and girls soccer.
The Jordan lacrosse teams, co-op programs with Southwest Christian, were moved from Section 2 to Section 1 next spring.
Nothing really changed for the Jordan golf teams outside of losing Bloomington Prairie from Section 2AA. Girls tennis also stayed in Section 2AA with perennial powers Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
For more on section realignment, go to mshsl.org/tournaments/competitive-sections.