Section realignment

Five Jordan sports, boys and girls basketball, softball, volleyball and football, each moved down a class starting next school year in section realignment. 

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

Five sports at Jordan are dropping down a class, including both boys and girls basketball programs.

Every two years, the Minnesota State High School League reclassifies sections for all classes in every sport with new enrollment figures. In 2020, Jordan was the 127th biggest school in the state with an enrollment of 601.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events