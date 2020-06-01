Minnesota River Conference

The Minnesota River Conference Academic All-Conference 2019-20 team was announced and Jordan was well represented.

The criteria to be selected to the MRC Academic All-Conference team are:

  • Senior student in good standing involved in an MRC sponsored activity with some additions
  • Earned minimum of four (4) varsity letters in Grades 9-12
  • Cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher
  •  No MSHSL violations during their high school career
  •  Must participate in at least one MRC activity in their senior year

Following is the 2019-20 Minnesota River Conference Academic All-Conference Team members from Jordan: Abigail Anderson – GPA of 3.771; Caden Bruzek – GPA of 4.141; Morgan Busse – GPA of 3.725; Maxwell Ceplecha – GPA of 3.696; Jackson Dyrhaug – GPA of 3.899; Amelia Ehrp – GPA of 3.942; Emily Henderson – GPA of 4.147; Rachel Henderson – GPA of 4.147; Elizabeth Horton – GPA of 3.721; Nathaniel Karsky – GPA of 4.035; Symon Keiser – GPA of 3.899; Madison Kes – GPA of 3.87; Molly Kes – GPA of 3.644; Arianna Kraus – GPA of 3.891; Juella Mahto – GPA of 3.804; Abigail Oehlerking – GPA of 3.844; Quinn Pass – GPA of 4.002; Alexandra Rasmussen – GPA of 3.526; Linsy Shea – GPA of 4.042; Bryce Sievers – GPA of 4.083; Anna Stocker – GPA of 4.096; Taylor Stroh – GPA of 3.873.

