With Jordan leaving the Minnesota River Conference after the 2019-20 school year, the MRC was left with only seven members.
That was until this week when the Minnesota River Conference voted on March 30, 2020, to accept Lester Prairie/Winsted Holy Trinity into the conference beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
The MRC is a southwest suburban conference that will include the following schools beginning in the 2021-22 school year: Belle Plaine, Lester Prairie/Winsted Holy Trinity, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood-Young America, Sibley East, Southwest Christian, andTri-City United.
Jordan will be in the Wright County Conference beginning in the fall of 2020.