The Minnesota River Conference has announced its all-conference girls tennis team and honorable mentions.
Six Jaguars were honored by the conference.
Senior Emily Henderson, sophomore Emily Randolph, junior Ella Bounds, senior Morgan Busse, and senior Maddie Jerabek were named to the all-conference team.
Senior Arianna Kraus was named to the all-conference honorable mention team.
According to the MRC:
Emily Henderson
This is Henderson's fourth all-conference selection. She used her precise footwork to set herself up to be offensive and execute shots. Her competitive drive, determination, and knowledge of the game have been a vital part to her success. She had a conference record of 6-1. She concludes her tennis career with the most wins in the history of Jordan tennis. Emily is the daughter of Chad and Kristen Henderson.
Emily Randolph
This is Randolph's second all-conference selection. She was undefeated in conference play for the second consecutive year. She is a smart player who used the court effectively as well as implementing a variety of shots in her game. Emily is also very positive and continuously focuses on her goals. She has a phenomenal work ethic and always strives to improve. Emily is the daughter of Kyle and Tammy Randolph.
Ella Bounds
She was undefeated in conference play. Ella approached every match with mature confidence and waited patiently until she had an opportunity to execute her shot. In addition to her consistency, she made great improvement by adding power and slice to her game. She showed tremendous effort on court by getting to shots wherever they landed. This is her first all-conference selection. Ella is the daughter of Matt and Amy Bounds.
Morgan Busse
For Busse, this is her second all-conference selection. She used a great power serve and played aggressively at the net. She displayed strong doubles strategy by hitting solid crosscourt shots at the baseline and showed athleticism by having quick hands to place the ball in the open court when finishing the point at the net. Morgan had a conference record of 6-1 with her partner Maddie Jerabek. Morgan is the daughter of Mike and Kim Busse.
Maddie Jerabek
This is Jerabek's second all-conference selection. She was a diligent player who cared about her team's success as well as her own. Maddie showed strength with her consistent crosscourt groundstrokes. Her placement and angles with volleys and overheads, as well as first serve percentage, were a crucial part of her success. Maddie had a conference record of 6-1 with her partner Morgan Busse. Maddie is the daughter of Tim and Cathy Jerabek.
OTHER SELECTIONS
The other all-conference selections were: Greta Nesbit, Le Sueur-Henderson, junior; Gretchen Dwyer, Le Sueur-Henderson, senior; Emma Seaver, Le Sueur-Henderson, junior; Chloe Brandt, Le Sueur-Henderson, freshman; Keely Olness, Le Sueur-Henderson, senior; Anna Pavlo, Le Sueur-Henderson, sophomore; Brianna Kranz, Sibley East, senior; Jacquelyn Wibstad, Sibley East, sophomore; Katie Piampiano, Belle Plaine, senior; Kimberly Teal, Belle Plaine, senior; Abby Bristlin, Belle Plaine, senior; Erica Jackson, Tri-City United, senior; Vanessa Barkosky, Maple River, senior; Abby Bruegger, Maple River, senior; Olivia Pfeffer, Maple River, junior.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Those deserving honorable mentions include: Arianna Kraus, Jordan, senior; Morgan Jones, LSH, sophomore; Ella Schmidt, Southwest Christian, junior; Rachel Widmer, Sibley East, junior; Kadence Bran de Leon, Belle Plaine, junior; Daylyn Huper, United South Central, senior; Josie Plut, Tri-City United, junior; Ella Sohre, Maple River, senior.
Greta Nesbit of Le Sueur-Henderson was named MRC MVP by the conference tennis coaches.
Gary Schmidt of Southwest Christian was named the MRC Tennis Coach of the Year.