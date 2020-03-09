Two Jordan girls basketball players were named to the Minnesota River Conference All-Conference team and one was named to the MRC Honorable Mention team.
Named All-Conference were seniors Makenna Johnson and Madi Kes. Named Honorable Mention was Juella Mahto.
According to the MRC:
JOHNSON
Makenna Johnson, a 5-8 senior guard who finished third in the conference in scoring, averaging 16 points per game. She shot 39.6 percent from the three-point line. She made a total of 42 3-pointers in conference games.
Aside from her strength as a shooter, she continued to improve on her defensive game. She averaged 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She also averaged 1.2 assists per game.
In addition to her on-court contributions, Makenna put in countless hours in the gym over the years improving her game. She was a great leader active in the entire Jaguar basketball program.
Her parents are Kyle and Vicki Johnson.
KES
Madi Kes is a 6-0 senior forward who averaged 9.1 points per game in MRC action while shooting 48 percent from the field.
She became much more of an offensive threat this season and was known for her presence on the glass, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. She also averaged 1.1 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.
Kes was a game-changer defensively due to her length and athleticism. Above all, she served as a team captain, was a tireless worker, positive teammate, and a great role model for young athletes.
Her parents are Lee and Deb Kes
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the all-conference girls basketball team are: Sarah Lenz, Belle Plaine, junior, guard; Lauren Johnson, Belle Plaine, junior, forward; Jaylen Struck-Schmitz, Belle Plaine, senior, point guard; Morgan Chmielewski, Mayer Lutheran, junior, wing; Emma Lade, Mayer Lutheran, sophomore, wing; Lexi Schermann, Mayer Lutheran, senior, wing; Lily Schwen, Southwest Christian, senior, guard; Chloe Brunsberg, Southwest Christian, freshman, guard/forward; Allie Fritz, NYA, junior, guard; Jess Dull, Tri-City United, junior, center; Erica Jackson, Tri-City United, senior, guard; McKenzie Latzke, Sibley East, senior, guard; Morgan Goettlicher, LeSueur-Henderson, senior, post.
The honorable mention team also includes: Lizzy Schmidt, Belle Plaine, junior, forward; McKenna Ziemke, Belle Plaine, sophomore, guard; Ella Mahto, Jordan, senior, guard; Lilly Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, sophomore, post; Hannah Zellmann, NYA, senior, forward; Grace Factor, Tri-City United, senior, forward; Audrey Parrott, Sibley East, junior, forward; Lauren Gregersen, Le Sueur-Henderson, senior, forward.
The MRC named Sarah Lenz of Belle Plaine as the 2019-2020 MRC Most Valuable Player.
Mindy Chevalier of Belle Plaine was named the MRC Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.