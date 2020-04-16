Three Jordan student-athletes made there college choices official on the first day of the Spring National Signing Day.
JT McDermid, Max Ceplecha and Juello Mahto should have been at the podium together at Jordan High School on Wednesday, April 15 to sign the National Letter of Intent but because of the COVID-19 pandemic had to do it individually in their home.
McDermid
McDermid will compete in two sports at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
He will play football in the fall and baseball in the spring for the Raiders, which plays in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
"I decided go there because they have a great campus and great coaching. They also are letting me play two sports," McDermid said in a twitter post by @jordanschoolsAD. "I want to thank all my coaches and my mom and dad for being there for me."
Mahto
Mahto will take her basketball talents to Bethel University for the 2020-21 school year.
"I chose Bethel University because it felt like home from the second I got on campus because of the welcoming and upcoming community," she said in a twitter post by @jordanschoolsAD. "I will get a strong education and the opportunity to play basketball, and I couldn't pass either of those two things up."
Mahto continued, "first, I'd like to thank my family for supporting me through the decision process. I'd also like to thank my coaches and teammates for making me the athlete and teammate that I am today. I couldn't have done this without them. Go Royals!"
Ceplecha
Ceplecha has been a key member of the successful Jordan boys cross country and track teams the past few years and will run for the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits next season.
"I chose South Dakota State University to further my education in their great pharmaceutical program and continue my track career," he said. "This was my choice because the moment I stepped on campus I had a strong feeling of being welcomed and at home. I would like to thank my family, coaches and teammates for all the support throughout the years."