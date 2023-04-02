First-year coach Brandon Arnold has a simple philosophy to try to get the Jordan baseball team to new heights.
"Our motto is 1%," Arnold said. "We strive to be 1% better after every opportunity that we get. Guys have bought into this and are putting in the effort on a daily basis.
"We, as a coaching staff, are excited to see that pay off once we start playing games," Arnold added. "Every time we step onto a field, our goal is to compete, give ourselves an opportunity to be in a baseball game late and see what happens."
Jordan has some talent back from last year's team that finished 10-9 overall, and 5-5 in the Wright County Conference East. Senior captains Afton Koch, Luke Dryhaug and Gavin Lloyd are expected to lead the way.
Juniors Zac Daak and Connor Larson are also back as starting pitchers. Lloyd will also pitch. Sophomore Shawn Klehr and senior Eli Briese are also expected to contribute.
"We do not return a ton of experience from the varsity level, but guys have been putting in the work the past couple months to get themselves ready to contribute when their name is called," Arnold said. "We have had great internal competition, which ultimately breeds success for our program."
Arnold has taken over the Hubmen program from Brent Goracke, who resigned last fall after 12 seasons leading the team.
A 2012 graduate of Chanhassen High School, Arnold was an assistant baseball coach at Chaska High School for six years. He also still plays as a member of the Chanhassen Red Birds, a townball team that has won four of the last five Class B state titles.
Last season was Jordan’s third in Class 3A and its first in Section 2AAA, finishing with a 1-2 playoff mark. The Hubmen were in Section 1AAA in 2021, going 3-2 in the postseason.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan has made the state tournament four times in program history with the last time coming in 2018. Its other three appearances came in 1978, 1985 and 2007.
Baseball was two classes from 1976 to 1999 and three classes from 2000 to 2016 before a fourth classes was added in 2017.
To be a playoff factor this spring, Arnold said the team will need to find more pitching depth.
"Conner returns as a top arm, and Gavin and Zac threw some varsity innings last year," Arnold said. "But besides that we have a question mark of who is going to be the next guy up. Many guys on our staff have been training at The Shed this offseason, so we are excited to see the development pay off.
"Our biggest strength is that we have many guys that I would label as utility players, meaning that they can play multiple positions," Arnold added. "Early on in the year, you will see numerous different lineups with guys in different positions until we can find what works best for our team. Having guys that can be flexible with where they play will only benefit us as a program."
Due to the cold spring, it's uncertain when Jordan will open the season. There could be some doubleheaders in May to get all games in before the Section 2AAA playoffs.
The section field includes Mankato East, Mankato West, Albert Lea, Marshall, New Prague, St. Peter and Worthington. Mankato West is the defending champion, while losing to Benilde-St. Margaret's in the state title game last spring.
Section 2AAA play starts May 31 with the first round, while finals are June 8.
The first two rounds of the Class 3A state tournament be June 13-14 at the Mini Met in Jordan. The state title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.