Leah Aamlid had a challenging job last season taking over for her father as the Jordan girls basketball coach.
Greg Dietel led the Jaguars to the Section 2AA title game and 22 wins in his eighth and final season leading the program. Last winter, Aamlid's team also fell one win short of qualifying state tourney.
The Jaguars won 20 games (20-8 overall) for the second straight year, losing in the Section 2AA title game to Waseca.
Jordan's first season under Aamlid ended a week before the Minnesota State High School League shut down all winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring sports were also canceled by the league, while there were abbreviated seasons this past fall with no state tournaments.
And now, Aamlid's second season as Jordan's head coach is starting with the coronavirus still around, still impacting youth and high school sports all across the state.
The good news is that Aamlid's team can begin in-person practices Jan. 4. And Jordan's first game is set for Jan. 14 at Belle Plaine.
But it's been a tough November and December to say the least for the Jaguars, as practices have been limited to Zoom meetings and individual workouts.
"Just like the rest of the world, our team has had to remain extremely flexible as we await the start of the season," said Aamlid, who was also an assistant coach under father as well as at Minnetonka after her playing days. "With that said, I'm extremely proud of how resilient our team has been throughout this time. We have talked a lot about ensuring that we are staying motivated and staying connected during a time of much uncertainty.
"As much as we would have liked to have been in the gym together at our normal start date in November, we know there's a much bigger picture as to why we can't be in the gym at this time," Aamlid added.
Jordan's top-three scorers were seniors last year, so there will likely be some rebuilding this season. It's not easy to determine roles and see what new players will step up doing practices online.
Getting back on the basketball court will be a win for all teams during these tough times. And the MSHSL still has not determined if there will be winter state tournaments this fall.
"Despite this being out of our control, our team can control what we're doing individually right now to continue growing as basketball players and students," Aamlid said. "Our coaching staff puts together optional basketball and strength and conditioning workouts for players to do on their own at home.
"We also know it's essential for the culture of our team and the mental health of our players to stay connected during this time," Aamlid added. "Therefore, we have weekly optional Zoom meetings for our A, B and C teams to meet virtually. Our captains have actually started to take lead on some of these meetings, which has been fun to see them grow in their leadership roles."
Aamlid knows what it takes to be a successful athlete. She was a three-sport standout at Jordan in volleyball, basketball and track. She left the Jaguars' program third on the all-time scoring list with 2,478 career points.
She played Division I hoops at South Dakota State University, where her team made the NCAA tournament four straight years.
But with all that success, Aamlid never had to prepare for a season in Zoom meetings, while doing individual workouts in a pandemic.
"While there may be aspects that make it more challenging than they would be in a typical season, we are trying to really focus on controlling what can right now," Aamlid said.