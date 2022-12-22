Brandon Arnold

Brandon Arnold is the new head coach for the Jordan baseball team.

 Twitter photo by @JordanSchoolsAD

The Jordan baseball team will be under new leadership this spring.

Brandon Arnold is taking over the Hubmen program for Brent Goracke, who resigned last fall after 12 seasons leading the team.

