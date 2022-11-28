Kyle Johnson is looking to build a strong foundation in his first season as the Jordan girls basketball coach.
Johnson takes over a program that went 15-11 overall last winter, including 6-4 in the Wright County East Conference. The team's top three scorers are back in seniors Jenna Kluxdal and Grade Dahmen and sophomore Savi Borowicz.
"With me being newer, some of our goals this season are to establish our systems and build positive relationships," Johnson said. "We also look to compete at our highest level within the conference and section. The ultimate goals are to contend for conference and section (titles)."
Johnson took over the Jaguars' program from Leah Aamlid, who stepped down after last season after spending three years leading the way. Aamlid finished with a 42-27 overall record in her three seasons.
Johnson was the boys head basketball coach at Big Lake for five seasons and also spent five seasons there as an assistant. He also spent two seasons as the boys head coach at Tri-City United and also also been an assist at Prior Lake.
Last winter, Jordan was the No. 6 seed in Section 2AAA, but fell 48-39 in the first round to Marshall. It was Jordan's first-ever playoff game as a Class 3A program.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports in the spring of 2021 and the Jaguars were moved up a class. Jordan had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.
Meanwhile, Kluxdal led Jordan in scoring last year at 13.3 points per game, while Borowicz also averaged in double figures (11.8). Dahmen finished at 9.4 points per game.
Others back who got varsity minutes last year include senior Mackenna Barth, ninth grader Morgan Staloch and juniors Caroline Kinkeade, Ava Houdek and Maddie Olinger.
"I believe one of our biggest strengths will be our returning varsity experience, as we will lean on them to lead us," Johnson said. "Our depth will help us as the season progresses as well.
"We have a strong group that loves to compete on both ends of the floor," Johnson continued. "I also believe a strength of ours is that we have the ability to score inside or outside."
Mankato East is the defending Section 2AAA champion. Last year, the section had six teams finish with winning records, including Marshall (23-6), St. Peter (22-6), Mankato West (17-8) and Worthington (16-11).
New Ulm and New Prague are also in the field.
The Jaguars have all eight section teams on their schedule, including at Mankato East Jan. 31.
Holy Family and Hutchinson shared the conference title last year with 9-1 records. Jordan's first league game will be Jan. 9 at home to Mound Westonka.