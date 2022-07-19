Kyle Johnson

Kyle Johnson will take over the Jordan girls basketball program next season, replacing Leah Aamlid, who stepped down after three seasons.

 Twitter photo by @JordanSchoolsAD

Kyle Johnson is bringing 15 years of coaching experience to the Jordan girls basketball team.

Johnson will take over the Jaguars’ program from Leah Aamlid, who stepped down after last season after spending three years leading the way.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events