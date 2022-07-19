Kyle Johnson is bringing 15 years of coaching experience to the Jordan girls basketball team.
Johnson will take over the Jaguars’ program from Leah Aamlid, who stepped down after last season after spending three years leading the way.
Aamlid finished with a 42-27 overall record in her three seasons, including 15-11 overall last winter (6-4 in the Wright County Conference East).
“I feel very humbled and honored to be named the new Jordan head girls basketball coach,” Johnson said. “I know this role comes with great responsibility and high expectations. I have been fortunate to meet many of the players this summer at open gyms and tournaments.
“They are a great group of girls and I’m excited and looking forward to the season,” Johnson added.
Johnson was the boys head basketball coach at Big Lake for five seasons and also spent five seasons there as an assistant. He also spent two seasons as the boys head coach at Tri-City United and also also been an assist at Prior Lake.
Johnson will inherit a Jordan team that will return some talent. The Jaguars lost four seniors from year’s squad, but the top-three scorers were all underclassmen in senior Jenna Kluxdahl (13.3 points per game), sophomore Savi Borowicz (11.8) and senior Grace Dahmen (9.4).
Jordan was the No. 6 seed in Section 2AAA last season, but fell 48-39 in the first round to Marshall. It was Jordan’s first-ever playoff game as a Class 3A program.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports in the spring of 2021 and the Jaguars were moved up a class. Jordan had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.
Johnson is hoping he can take Jordan to higher heights as a Class 3A program, but he knows he needs build from the ground up.
“My hopes and goals are to develop positive relationships, establish our system and build our foundation for our program, as well as earn the players trust and respect,” he said. “Other goals I have are continuing to establish the program as a quality, competitive and respected program; one that has high expectations.”
What kind of style of play will Johnson incorporate for his team? That usually depends on the strengths of the team and talent level. Over the years, his teams have played a few different styles.
“At times we slowed it down, while other times we played at a faster pace,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if I have a preference for a style of playing. For me, I believe it’s important to be able to adapt and be able to play multiple styles.
“Ultimately, I firmly believe the style has to be a right fit for the players, so that they can play at their highest level, maximize their skill sets, and be the most successful,” he added.
The first official practice for Johnson with his team will be Nov. 15 when the MSHSL starts the season for all teams across the state.