It's time for a new chapter within the Jordan boys soccer program.
The program is entering the 2020 season with a new coach, new players and finally a conference they can call home.
Tim Wareham takes over the program from Jesus Camacho Ruiz, who guided the program for its first six years of existence.
"Very excited to see Tim implement his plan for our boys soccer program," Jordan Activities Director Joe Perkl said at the time of hiring in April. "I've seen Tim officiate many games at Jordan, and he has a passion for the game that is unmatched. He will dedicate himself to improving the skills of our players, and educating our players on the world's No. 1 sport. There is much anticipation coming into the 2020 soccer season at Jordan."
In addition to the new coach, Jordan entered into a cooperative agreement with Belle Plaine schools to allow Belle Plaine players to play soccer for the Hubmen.
For its first six years of being a program, Jordan played an independent schedule but with Jordan leaving the Minnesota River Conference and joining the Wright County Conference for the 2020-2021 season, the Hubmen boys soccer team will play their first conference games in program history this fall.
"I've coached and refereed youth soccer in the Twin Cities for 12-plus years," Wareham said. "When I moved to the New Prague area in 2019, I felt it was the right time for me to look for high school coaching opportunities. As soon as I looked, I saw the Jordan opening posted, and I was intrigued by the current opportunities for the Jordan High School program — both in joining the Wright County Conference and welcoming players from Belle Plaine. I was also impressed with the facilities and the excellent support and leadership from the AD. So it certainly feels like it was 'meant to be.' I'll guess time will tell if that was indeed the case."
Any other summer, Wareham would have already met his team and had a few practices with them. But as we all know this isn't like any summer.
"It's definitely been a challenge, as I had hoped to have in-person meetings by now," Wareham said. "However, we were able to hold spring information meetings via Zoom, and I am using the school's messaging app to communicate my plans and expectations with players. We will have some summer practice sessions beginning at the end of June, and my fingers are crossed that restrictions will continue to be eased as the summer progresses so that by the Aug. 17 start of fall sports date, we can commence 'normal' training."
If and when that 'normal' training starts, Wareham has short- and long-term goals for the program.
"My goal and my challenge is to now take Hubmen soccer to the next level where we experience consistent success on the field," he said. "My initial goals are for us to become a competitive opponent for every team we play, whether we win, lose or tie. My longer term 'on the field' goal is to make this a winning program. Long term success of the program will be founded on the growth of soccer in the local community. We can't just wait until players enter high school. I will work with the community to create a pipeline of players with the well-established fundamentals and soccer psyche we will need."
While building to those goals, Wareham said the program and its players will be known for working hard and strong fundamentals.
"First of all, my goal as a coach and the reason I coach is to enable players to experience what they can achieve through hard work, dedication and hopefully some decent coaching," Wareham said. "We're a small town Minnesota program and I love that. We won't be recruiting players and we won't have a huge player pool. My job is to work with the players we have and to help them become the best they can be and to have a fantastic high school sports experience. "