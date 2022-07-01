Sarah Attig will be looking to restore some joy to the Jordan volleyball program.
Last fall was a tough season for the Jaguars, finishing 3-23 overall, while losing their only Section 6AAA playoff match. Taylor Sonie has stepped down as coach and in comes Attig, who for the last 14 years has been an assistant varsity coach at Alden-Conger, a Class 1A program in the southern part of the state near Albert Lea.
Attig also coached junior high school volleyball in the Glenville-Emmons School District for seven priors prior to that.
So how did she get the job in Jordan? She said the job somewhat fell in her lap.
"My fianacee and I decided to relocate to Jordan, as he is an alumni. I was looking for a smaller school district for my daughter to attend next fall," Attig said. "Jordan had everything we wanted, and we just kinda fell in love with the town.
"While accompanying my daughter on a school visit this past spring, we got talking with (Jordan Athletic Director) Joe Perkl and, in a roundabout conversation, he learned that I had quite a bit of volleyball coaching experience. And I learned that they were looking for a head coach. Long story short, here I am."
Sonie has a 23-46 record record in her three seasons leading Jordan. The last time the program has had a winning record was in 2017 when it went 22-9 and won the Minnesota River Conference.
The last time the Jaguars made the state field was in 2011. Jordan won Class AA state titles in both 2006 and 2008, while also making the state field in 2007.
Volleyball went to four classes last fall and the Jaguars were moved up Class 3A, so the program is playing tougher competition, especially now that it's in the Wright County County East Conference.
The goal for Attig in her first season will be to bring back the "love of the game and inspire all the younger athletes" to see the benefits of being part of a high school program.
"Sports should be fun, and if it's not fun, your program will struggle to be successful," Attig said. "I want the girls to want to practice. I want them to walk away after a match and know that they gave it their all and had fun doing it. After you establish a positive mindset about the program, it just seems like everything else just falls into place."
Summer camps, tournaments and practices have been already been in the works for Jordan. High school practices will start the second week of August, so Attig is trying to get up to speed with all the goings on in her program as well as get to the know the players in the program.
"It's my goal to do what I can to give the girls the opportunity to get as many touches on the ball as I can this summer," she said. "It's my hope that if the girls see how invested I am in the program, they will also become invested as well.
"Volleyball, like many other sports, has morphed into these year-round opportunities for athletes," Attig added. "I'd like to see more girls playing offseason ball and putting in extra time in the weight room. I'll do what I can to help see these things happen. I would love for this program to be the success it once was, and to just bring back the love of the game to these girls and the community."